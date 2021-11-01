Advertisement
Council to examine safety of junction where Canadian medical student died

Nov 1, 2021 08:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council says it has to wait until a Garda report is complete before it can examine the safety of a junction where a young women lost her life.

In August, Canadian medical student Nelia Scheeres died when the car she was driving collided with a truck on the N69 Tralee-Listowel Road at Pope's Cross.

Fine Gael Cllr Mike Kennelly is calling on the council to immediately investigate and survey the safety of road users at the junction.

The local authority says a garda investigation is underway, and a review of the accident history along this section of the N69 is also being carried out.

The findings will be examined to establish if further safety measures are needed at this location.

