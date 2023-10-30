Council to erect sign in Castleisland discouraging HGV’s from using L2032 road

Kerry County Council will erect a sign in Castleisland discouraging HGV drivers to travel the L2032 road.

It follows a motion at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting, from Independent councillor, Charlie Farrelly.

He says if Artic drivers are travelling from Tralee or North Kerry and input Rosslare harbour into the Sat Nav, they are taken up this route at Pike Hill.

Cllr Farrelly described the road as utterly unsuitable for such vehicles to travel and noted previous problems with HGVs taking the route.

He added that the sign must be large to grab the attention of drivers and encourage them not to drive on the road.

Cllr Farrelly also encouraged the council to contact Sat Nav companies to not highlight the road and instead mark the R577 as the main route.