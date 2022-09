Kerry County Council is to develop an office building at the rear of its headquarters in Rathass, Tralee.

Tralee Municipal District councillors voted to proceed with the development at the recent MD meeting.

This 660 m2 (square-metre) modular building will have two floors and will provide office space for up to 48 council employees.

No objections or submissions were made on this project and councillors voted in favour of proceeding with the development.

