Advertisement
News

Council to carry out structural assessment on Listowel’s oldest building

Oct 9, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Council to carry out structural assessment on Listowel’s oldest building Council to carry out structural assessment on Listowel’s oldest building
Photo: Google Maps
Share this article

Kerry County Council is to carry out a structural assessment on what’s believed to be the oldest building in Listowel.

Dandy Lodge was originally built around 1875 on the Bridge Road, but was moved brick by brick inside the entrance to Listowel Town Park.

In its original location, it was the first house in the Bridge Road in the Ordinance Survey map of 1897.

Advertisement

At the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting, Councillor Tom Barry called on the council to urgently carry out repairs to the building.

Kerry County Council says it’s to carry out a structural assessment on Dandy Lodge and is committed to carrying any necessary repairs.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus