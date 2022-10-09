Council to carry out structural assessment on Listowel’s oldest building

Kerry County Council is to carry out a structural assessment on what’s believed to be the oldest building in Listowel.

Dandy Lodge was originally built around 1875 on the Bridge Road, but was moved brick by brick inside the entrance to Listowel Town Park.

In its original location, it was the first house in the Bridge Road in the Ordinance Survey map of 1897.

At the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting, Councillor Tom Barry called on the council to urgently carry out repairs to the building.

Kerry County Council says it’s to carry out a structural assessment on Dandy Lodge and is committed to carrying any necessary repairs.