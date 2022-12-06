Advertisement
Council to apply for funding soon to develop phase 2 of Kenmare Inner Relief Road

Dec 6, 2022 10:12 By radiokerrynews
Council to apply for funding soon to develop phase 2 of Kenmare Inner Relief Road
Kerry County Council intends to apply for funding soon to develop plans for the second part of the Kenmare Inner Relief Road.

The local authority will seek funding under the Department of Transport’s Specific Improvement Grant within the next number of weeks, to advance the design of phase 2 of the Kenmare Inner Relief Road.

The council was responding to motions raised about the works at the Kenmare Municipal District meeting by councillors Patrick Connor-Scarteen and Johnny Healy-Rae.

Councillor Healy-Rae feels the town has been neglected, saying it’s of utmost importance that this scheme is developed soon.

 

