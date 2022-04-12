Council suggests one-way traffic system for Castleisland town

Kerry County Council has suggested a one-way traffic system in Castleisland in order to quash concerns about a narrow junction.

The council has examined the junction where Old Chapel Lane meets Main Street.

Councillor Charlie Farrelly called for an extension of the road at the recent meeting of the Castleisland/ Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

Advertisement

Castleisland councillor Charlie Farrelly says there are numerous instances of cars travelling on the footpath once they turn onto Old Chapel Lane in order to avoid oncoming traffic.

After examining the area, Kerry County Council has determined that it would not be possible to widen the road, due to lack of space on either side.

The council did suggest that consideration could be given to a one-way traffic system.

Advertisement

However, it says that those physical measures could not be done in isolation and would have to be examined in the wider context of the traffic management plan for An Ríocht athletics centre and the Mart Road.

The council says this would impact on the town as a whole, which would include public consultation and a formal statutory process.