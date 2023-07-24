Advertisement
Council seeks clarification on proposed extension to property owned by Kerry TD

Jul 24, 2023 13:21 By radiokerrynews
Council seeks clarification on proposed extension to property owned by Kerry TD
Kerry County Council has sought clarification on a number of issues with a proposed extension to a property owned by Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae.

 

Deputy Healy-Rae is a director of Roughty Properties Ltd, which is applying for permission for the extension at Rosemont Guesthouse, Oakpark Road, Tralee, which the Independent TD owns.

The proposed extension is to include 15 additional guest bedrooms, new dining and lounge areas, an extended kitchen area, laundry room and caretaker’s office.

 

In a 21-page submission on the planning application, signed by 19 local residents, concerns were raised over the size of the development, and its potential impact on the area.

 

Writing to the company, Kerry County Council said the planning authority has serious reservations about the scale of the development, and the company should clarify car parking on-site.

