Council says risk to life an issue at Muckross road direct provision centre

Killarney District court has heard there are very serious and grave concerns about fire safety at a direct provision centre in Killarney.

Kingscourt Harmony Inn on the Muckross Road opened on Wednesday 22nd of November and currently has 67 residents and three staff, the court was told.

Advertisement

The Harmony Inn is appealing against the service of a fire safety notice served on it by Kerry County Council.

Barrister for the company Eliza Kelleher said her expert witness was unavailable and this had been flagged in December and she was seeking an adjournment.

Advertisement

However she acknowledged concerns had been raised by the council.

Barrister for Kerry County Council Richard Liston said lodging an appeal would act as a stay on the order.

The chief fire officer was in court and Mr Liston told Judge David Waters that there are very serious and grave concerns.

Advertisement

He said the councils view is that a resolution has to be achieved today on the matter.

Judge David Waters said the court had to be very mindful of fire safety and if risk to life was an issue he would be minded to progress the matter.

Mr Liston responded saying risk to life is the issue.

Advertisement

The parties agreed to enter discussions and left the court room to do so to return later today.

The direct provision centre opened on the 22nd of November amid controversy and protest about its situation on the Muckross Road.