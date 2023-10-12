Council says remaining Local Area Plans to be published in fourth quarter of 2023 and in new year

Kerry County Council says it intends to publish remaining Local Area Plans at the end of this year and in the new year.

The Kenmare LAP has been published and is on public display, while the Tralee LAP is being finalised and is to be published in the fourth quarter of the year.

The council confirmed work is continuing on the LAP’s for Killarney, Listowel, and the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD’s.

It says it intends to publish these plans in late Q4, and it the first quarter and Q2 of next year.

The information was provided in response to a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor, Fionnán Fitzgerald, at the recent Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting.