Advertisement
News

Council says remaining Local Area Plans to be published in fourth quarter of 2023 and in new year

Oct 12, 2023 17:43 By radiokerrynews
Council says remaining Local Area Plans to be published in fourth quarter of 2023 and in new year
Share this article

Kerry County Council says it intends to publish remaining Local Area Plans at the end of this year and in the new year.

The Kenmare LAP has been published and is on public display, while the Tralee LAP is being finalised and is to be published in the fourth quarter of the year.

The council confirmed work is continuing on the LAP’s for Killarney, Listowel, and the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD’s.

Advertisement

It says it intends to publish these plans in late Q4, and it the first quarter and Q2 of next year.

The information was provided in response to a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor, Fionnán Fitzgerald, at the recent Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Proposal to convert Pretty Polly site into college moves to next stage of development
Advertisement
188 weekly flights in Shannon Airport’s winter schedule
Kerry company in Munster final of Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition
Advertisement

Recommended

Details have been confirmed for the Garveys Supervalu Senior Football Championship Semi-Final draw
Proposal to convert Pretty Polly site into college moves to next stage of development
International Olympic Committee suspends Russian Olympic Body
Aaron Hill through to quarter-finals of Wuhan Open
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus