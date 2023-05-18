Council says not feasible to provide beach lifeguards earlier than June

Kerry County Council says it wouldn’t be feasible to provide lifeguards on the county’s beaches earlier than the usual start date in June.

This follows an appeal by Ballybunion Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley to have lifeguards patrolling the county’s beaches on busy weekends in May.

He also called on the council to consider increasing the hours lifeguards are on duty, as well as providing them with quad bikes and raised platforms.

The Sinn Féin representative also asked the council to have quad bikes available on all Blue Flag beaches where lifeguards are on duty, and to have raised platforms on beaches during the summer.

He said everything must be done to assist lifeguards on busy days, and called on the council to consider increasing their hours during the traditional summer holidays.

The council says it’s a requirement to have lifeguards assigned to Blue Flag beaches at weekends during June and early September, and on a full-time basis in July and August.

It notes that traditionally Kerry County Council has provided full-time employment for all lifeguards available to take up duty from the beginning of June.

The council says given the age profile of lifeguards and their involvement in full-time education or other employment, it wouldn’t be possible to provide a lifeguarding service outside of the existing arrangements.

Lifeguards work 41 hours a week over six days, and are required to work weekends and public holidays.

The council says a review is currently being conducted on the lifeguard requirements for the upcoming 2023 season.

It notes such a review is conducted on an annual basis, and this will be cognisant of Water Safety Ireland’s requirements and guidance.