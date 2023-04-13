Council says land acquisition and negotiations with landowners progressing for South Kerry Greenway

Kerry County Council says land acquisition and negotiations with landowners are progressing for the South Kerry Greenway.

Construction works are also continuing along the route.

The works on the project will be carried out on a phased basis, with a number of sections of the greenway to open in 2024.

In November 2020, An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for a 27-kilometre greenway from Glenbeigh to just outside Cahersiveen; Kerry County Council had sought permission for an almost 32km route stretching to Renard.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill sought an update on the project at the recent meeting of the Kenmare Municipal District.

Kerry County Council says construction works began in January at the Glenbeigh end of the project and they’re advancing westwards.

It says the advance works contract for retaining structures and site clearance works at Gleesk and Kilkeehagh has been awarded and has started, while detailed topographical and environmental surveys are ongoing.

The council says it’s anticipated that construction will begin at further locations in the middle of this year; a number of consultants have been procured to prepare the tender documents for the mid-section of the project.

Consultants are currently being procured to prepare the necessary documentation to obtain the statutory consent necessary for the section from Renard to Caherciveen, which was previously omitted from the original approval.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty also called for the council to engage with TII to begin examining the possibility and viability of extending the South Kerry Greenway southwest from Renard to Waterville.

She says it would be a significant economic driver and quality of life amenity; the council says it’ll bring this proposal to TII for consideration as part of a future greenway scheme.