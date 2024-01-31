Council says four of 13 graveyards in Killarney MD are not connected to water mains supply

Four graveyards in the Killarney MD under the care of Kerry County Council do not have a mains water supply.

That’s according to information provided at the recent MD meeting, in response to a motion to Kerry Independent Alliance councillor, John O’Donoghue.

At the recent Killarney MD meeting, Cllr O’Donoghue raised a motion asking how many graveyards in the MD, under council care are not connected to a water supply.

He said such a supply is vital to loved ones visiting graves, to water flowers and plants; and asked the council to provide a supply to those currently without it, via a connection to a mains or rain harvesting butt.

The motion was seconded by Labour councillor, Marie Moloney, who asked the council to apply pressue on Uisce Éireann to progress any potential upgrades to service these cemeteries.

She added that a tap also needs to be provided at the new Killarney Burial Ground in Knockeendubh.

In response, Kerry County Council said it currently has 13 graveyards within the MD, four of which do not have a mains supply.

It added Killarney Burial Ground has a rainwater collection system, while the council is in consultation with Uisce Éireann to supply mains water, subject to available funding.

The council says Kilquane and Freemount Burial grounds will receive a mains connection this year, subject to agreement with Uisce Éireann.

Meanwhile, provision of a water system in Beeheenagh Burial Ground will be explored during 2024.