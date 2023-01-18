Council say Irish Water make funding available for road repairs due to water mains breaks

A Tralee councillor says Irish Water needs to survey road conditions , where roads have been repeatedly dug up for repair works.

Speaking at the recent full council meeting, Sinn Féin councillor, Deirdre Ferris, said instances of roads repeatedly being dug up for repairs is damaging roads throughout the county.

She said it would be interesting to see exactly how much is spent on road repairs by Kerry County Council following Irish Water repairs.

Advertisement

In response, the council said funding is made available by Irish Water to repair roads damaged due to water mains breaks.

They say there are a number of locations where multiple breaks have occurred , and staff from the council water services department and Irish Water are meeting with a view to carrying out necessary repairs.