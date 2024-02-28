Council say consideration to be given to increasing number of columbarium walls in Kerry

Kerry County Council will consider introducing columbarium walls at graveyards in some of the counties largest towns.

That’s according to information provided at the recent full council meeting, in response to motions from Fine Gael councillor, Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen, and Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill.

According to Kerry County Council policy regarding the provision of facilities for the internment of Ash remains was developed through the Environment, Climate Change and Emergency Strategic Policy Committee (SPC).

Two graveyards in the county currently have columbarium walls – Killarney Burial Ground and the Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

These walls each contain 100 niches; and each niche can accommodate two urns.

15 columbarium wall niches have been purchased in Tralee since 2022; while 14 have been purchased in Killarney since 2021; with the cost of a niche currently €1,200.

The council says under the next Burial Ground Capital Programme, the next five largest populated towns in the county – Listowel, Castleisland, Dingle, Kenmare and Killorglin - will be considered for columbarium walls.

Speaking at the full council meeting, Cllr Michael Cahill said the provision of more columbarium walls and ash plots is vital given the rise in people deciding to be cremated.

Cllr Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen added the take up of niches highlights the importance of providing them countywide.

The motion was seconded by Labour councillor Marie Moloney, who said the dimensions of the columbarium walls need to be looked at, as it’s difficult to fit 2 urns into the niches.

Meanwhile, ash plots (which are half the size of existing burial plots) will be considered in other cemeteries in Kerry - where adequate space is available and where there are no Archaeological restrictions.

The council says a review of development requirements for burial grounds over the next five years is currently being carried out and the provision of columbarium walls will be considered for inclusion.