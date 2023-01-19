Council reviewing housing plans for Pretty Polly site development

Plans for housing on the former Pretty Polly site in Killarney are being reviewed by Kerry County Council.

At the recent meeting of Killarney MD, elected members said it was important, that plans for the site include both student accommodation and social housing units.

In November, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris, announced that the former Pretty Polly and Sara Lee site in Killarney is to be developed into a third level college.

When completed, the state-of-the-art campus will accommodate 4,000 full and part-time students.

At the recent meeting of the Killarney MD, Kerry County Council confirmed plans to develop social housing on part of the site had been earmarked.

Independent councillor, Donal Grady raised a motion asking that Killarney MD write to the Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien, requesting social housing and apartments be built to accommodate both students and those working in the proposed college.

Cllr Grady said it’s important to think ahead with regards to the site and now is the time to put the wheels in motion to ensure that sufficient housing is in place for the students, as well as making allocations for social housing within the site.

Independent, Cllr Niall Botty O’Callaghan said it’s vital that the council work in tandem with the ETB regarding plans for housing and accommodation at the site.

He said the development is going to be game changing for Killarney and it’s important that discussions will be had regarding the site.

Cllr Niall Kelleher echoed this point, adding that it’s important to consider where Killarney is with regards housing when it comes for plans for the town. He says there will be a need for more housing when students come to the town.

Kerry County Council confirmed, that in light of the announcement of the site development - the overall plan for the totality of the site is currently being reviewed.

The council advised that members will be informed when the review is complete.