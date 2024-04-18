Advertisement
News

Council respond to criticism of Killarney roadworks closures saying it will improve facilities

Apr 18, 2024 14:06 By radiokerrynews
Council respond to criticism of Killarney roadworks closures saying it will improve facilities
Share this article

Kerry County Council has responded to criticism of the timing of major construction works in Killarney.

The upgrades which begin next Monday, are expected to continue for three months; with road closures weekdays - commencing from Wednesday April 24th.

Works on new footpaths and cycle lanes at Rock Road form part of improvement works between the Cleeny Roundabout, and the bus and car park on Rock Road.

Advertisement

Owen O'Shea, communications officer with Kerry County Council, says there's never a good time for these public works of this size.

He says the ambition is to improve the facilities for all road users.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry businesses says it’s difficult to source accommodation for their seasonal staff
Advertisement
Motion asking for report on amending County Development Plan narrowly defeated
Number of taxi licences in Kerry rose by 3% over five-year period
Advertisement

Recommended

Number of taxi licences in Kerry rose by 3% over five-year period
Motion asking for report on amending County Development Plan narrowly defeated
Kerry councillor appeals to public to be careful as roads will be very busy when weather improves
Man charged with Thomas Dooley murder tells gardaí he is an innocent man
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus