Council respond to criticism of Killarney roadworks closures saying it will improve facilities

Kerry County Council has responded to criticism of the timing of major construction works in Killarney.

The upgrades which begin next Monday, are expected to continue for three months; with road closures weekdays - commencing from Wednesday April 24th.

Works on new footpaths and cycle lanes at Rock Road form part of improvement works between the Cleeny Roundabout, and the bus and car park on Rock Road.

Owen O'Shea, communications officer with Kerry County Council, says there's never a good time for these public works of this size.

He says the ambition is to improve the facilities for all road users.