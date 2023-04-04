Council reserving comment on reports Ballybunion was short four lifeguards on day of double drowning

Kerry County Council is not commenting on reports that Ballybunion was short four lifeguards on the evening that two people drowned off the Men's beach last August.

A spokesman for the local authority, says they're waiting to examine a report on the drownings, before making any comment.

Dessie Byrne from Co Roscommon and his sister Muriel Eriksson, who was living in Sweden, drowned while swimming in the North Kerry seaside resort on August 4th.

An inquest into the deaths of the siblings was held under coroner Helen Lucey in Listowel last Friday.

It concluded that Mr Byrne and Mrs Eriksson died by accidental drowning, having been caught in strong rip currents.

It emerged during testimony, that the beaches in Ballybunion were short four lifeguards on the day in question; a relative of one of the victims expressed concern about this, at the end of the inquest.

The coroner made two recommendations during proceedings: that there be a minimum of five or six lifeguards on each beach in Ballybunion during peak season, and that lifeguards give oral warnings to swimmers about rip currents.

Radio Kerry contacted Kerry County Council for a response to Ms Lucey's recommendations, and to the evidence about the shortage of lifeguards.

A statement released by the council, said it had yet to receive a report on the matter from the Coroner, and would be declining to comment before that.

It said any recommendations made in the report, would then be considered.