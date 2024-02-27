Advertisement
News

Council refuses permission for Park Road apartments in Killarney

Feb 27, 2024 09:49 By radiokerrynews
Council refuses permission for Park Road apartments in Killarney
Share this article

Kerry County Council has refused planning permission for 12 new apartments in Killarney.

Alan O’Meara and Patrick Hegarty had applied for permission to construct the apartments within two detached buildings.

The council has cited access to the development and the impact on nearby properties, in refusing permission for the development.

Advertisement

The proposed development at the Park Road comprised two buildings, three-storeys each.

These would contain eight, two-bedroom apartments, and four, one-bed apartments.

The development also included a vehicular access road, public footpath, and car parking spaces with a turning area.

Advertisement

In refusing permission, the council said the access to the proposed development is considered to be substandard and inadequate to safely cater for additional traffic.

It said the development would therefore, endanger public safety by being a traffic hazard.

The council also said it was not satisfied the development would not seriously injure the residential amenities of adjoining properties and the development potential of adjoining lands.

Advertisement

It said the reason for this was over-looking.

The council said this would constitute substandard back-land development, would seriously injure the amenities and depreciate the value of properties in the vicinity.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry company had no option but to pursue those spreading defamatory lies
Advertisement
Man remains in garda custody on suspicion of murdering elderly man in Castlemaine
Kerry election conventions for Fine Gael and Labour
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry producer wins Irish Food Writers’ Guild Food Award
Kerry election conventions for Fine Gael and Labour
Man remains in garda custody on suspicion of murdering elderly man in Castlemaine
Kerry car dealer wins at SIMI Irish Motor Industry Awards
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus