Council refuses permission for Park Road apartments in Killarney

Kerry County Council has refused planning permission for 12 new apartments in Killarney.

Alan O’Meara and Patrick Hegarty had applied for permission to construct the apartments within two detached buildings.

The council has cited access to the development and the impact on nearby properties, in refusing permission for the development.

The proposed development at the Park Road comprised two buildings, three-storeys each.

These would contain eight, two-bedroom apartments, and four, one-bed apartments.

The development also included a vehicular access road, public footpath, and car parking spaces with a turning area.

In refusing permission, the council said the access to the proposed development is considered to be substandard and inadequate to safely cater for additional traffic.

It said the development would therefore, endanger public safety by being a traffic hazard.

The council also said it was not satisfied the development would not seriously injure the residential amenities of adjoining properties and the development potential of adjoining lands.

It said the reason for this was over-looking.

The council said this would constitute substandard back-land development, would seriously injure the amenities and depreciate the value of properties in the vicinity.