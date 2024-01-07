Advertisement
Plans unveiled for 12-apartment development in Killarney

Jan 7, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Plans unveiled for 12-apartment development in Killarney
Plans have been unveiled for a new 12-apartment development in Killarney.

 

Alan O’Meara and Patrick Hegarty have applied for planning permission for the development on the Park Road in the town.

The development is to comprise two detached buildings, both of three-storeys.

 

These will contain eight, two-bed apartments, and four, one-bed apartments, while the development also includes a public footpath, access road, and parking spaces.

 

Kerry County Council is due to decide on the planning application by February 21st.

