Council proposing to close some roads for Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Stages Rally

Kerry County Council is proposing to close a number of roads later this month for the Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Stages Rally.

The council is planning to close the roads at the different stages - Moll's Gap, Beallaghneama and Caragh Lake - on November 27th.

Anyone wishing to object to the proposed closures can do so in writing by November 9th.

The full list of roads included in this proposed closure are:

Stages 1 & 4 - Molls Gap

Roads Closed: N-71, R-568, L-4046, L-4043

Roads Closing Times: from 07:30 to 14:15

Starting from the main entrance to Muckross House via Torc, Galways Bridge, Molls Gap and

Poupacopple Cross to Slieveduff

Stages 2 & 5 - Beallaghbeama

Roads Closed: L-4074, R-568, L-4047, L-3052

Roads Closing Times: from 08:00 to 14:29

From Direendarragh Church via Direendarragh Cross, Gearha Cross and Beallaghbeama Gap to

Shronahiree

Stages 3 & 6 - Caragh Lake

Roads Closed: L-4019, L-4017, L-4018, L-4020

Roads Closing Times: from 08:45 to 15:24

From Shanacashel Cross via Blackstones Bridge, Bunglasha and Quaybawn to Torreenasliggaun

In addition all adjoining public roads will be closed for a distance of 200m from each junction with

the above routes.

Lewis Road Car Park will be used as Parc Ferme and will be unavailable for parking purposes from

19:00 on Thursday, 25th November to 10:00 on Saturday, 27th November 2021.

Main Street, Killarney from the Plaza Hotel to the Junction of Main Street and New Street will be

closed from 18:00 to 21:00 on Friday, 26th November 2021 for the holding of a ceremonial start.

Objections must be marked Road Closure and sent to the Administrative Officer, Roads, Transportation and Marine Department, County Buildings, Tralee, County Kerry or by e-mail to [email protected] not later than 5pm on Tuesday, 9th November 2021.