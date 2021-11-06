Advertisement
News

Council proposing to close some roads for Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Stages Rally

Nov 6, 2021 16:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council is proposing to close a number of roads later this month for the Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Stages Rally.

The council is planning to close the roads at the different stages - Moll's Gap, Beallaghneama and Caragh Lake - on November 27th.

Anyone wishing to object to the proposed closures can do so in writing by November 9th.

The full list of roads included in this proposed closure are:

Stages 1 & 4 - Molls Gap
Roads Closed: N-71, R-568, L-4046, L-4043
Roads Closing Times: from 07:30 to 14:15
Starting from the main entrance to Muckross House via Torc, Galways Bridge, Molls Gap and
Poupacopple Cross to Slieveduff

Stages 2 & 5 - Beallaghbeama
Roads Closed: L-4074, R-568, L-4047, L-3052
Roads Closing Times: from 08:00 to 14:29
From Direendarragh Church via Direendarragh Cross, Gearha Cross and Beallaghbeama Gap to
Shronahiree

Stages 3 & 6 - Caragh Lake
Roads Closed: L-4019, L-4017, L-4018, L-4020
Roads Closing Times: from 08:45 to 15:24
From Shanacashel Cross via Blackstones Bridge, Bunglasha and Quaybawn to Torreenasliggaun

In addition all adjoining public roads will be closed for a distance of 200m from each junction with
the above routes.
Lewis Road Car Park will be used as Parc Ferme and will be unavailable for parking purposes from
19:00 on Thursday, 25th November to 10:00 on Saturday, 27th November 2021.
Main Street, Killarney from the Plaza Hotel to the Junction of Main Street and New Street will be
closed from 18:00 to 21:00 on Friday, 26th November 2021 for the holding of a ceremonial start.

Objections must be marked Road Closure and sent to the Administrative Officer, Roads, Transportation and Marine Department, County Buildings, Tralee, County Kerry or by e-mail to [email protected] not later than 5pm on Tuesday, 9th November 2021.

