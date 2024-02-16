Council proposing to close section of North Kerry Road

Kerry County Council is proposing to close a section of the Greenville Road to allow for watermain repairs.

The local authority intents temporarily to block traffic on the L-1011 between the Greenville Road-Forge Road junction, and the Scartleigh junction.

The works would take place between Monday, 25th of March at 8am and Friday, 29th of March at 5pm.

Objections to the closure must be lodged with the Council before 5 o'clock next Monday evening (February 19th).

They can be sent to the Administrative Officer, Kerry National Roads Office, Kerry County Council, The Island Centre, Castleisland, Co. Kerry or emailed to [email protected].