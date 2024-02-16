Advertisement
News

Council proposing to close section of North Kerry Road

Feb 16, 2024 08:10 By radiokerrynews
Council proposing to close section of North Kerry Road
Share this article

Kerry County Council is proposing to close a section of the Greenville Road to allow for watermain repairs.

The local authority intents temporarily to block traffic on the L-1011 between the Greenville Road-Forge Road junction, and the Scartleigh junction.

The works would take place between Monday, 25th of March at 8am and Friday, 29th of March at 5pm.

Advertisement

Objections to the closure must be lodged with the Council before 5 o'clock next Monday evening (February 19th).

They can be sent to the Administrative Officer, Kerry National Roads Office, Kerry County Council, The Island Centre, Castleisland, Co. Kerry or emailed to [email protected].

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Number on Kerry’s Live Register increased by almost 4% in past month
Advertisement
Fine Gael add second candidate to contest this summers local elections in Tralee
Over €30 million allocated to Kerry County Council for road improvements and maintenance
Advertisement

Recommended

Participate in Your Parish Consultation Meeting
HUGG the national suicide bereavement charity. FREE information in Killarney On March 9th
Kerry side to be named this lunchtime
Kerry FC open League season tonight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus