Council proposing to close Killarney street during Wander Wild Festival

The council is proposing to close a street in Killarney during the Wander Wild Festival.

It’s planning to close Main Street, from the Killarney Plaza junction to the Plunkett Street junction, from March 22nd to 24th at varying times, ranging from 9am to 9pm.

The council says a diversion system will operate on the main approaches to the town.

Anyone with an objection to these plans, can lodge it with the council before Monday at 4pm (March 4th).

Objections can be lodged in writing, marked Road Closure, with the Administrative Officer, Roads and Transportation Department, County Buildings, Tralee, County Kerry or by e-mail to [email protected] not later than 4.00 p.m. on Monday, 4th March 2024.

The full plans can be found here:

http://docstore.kerrycoco.ie/KCCWebsite/roads/closures/IntentionWanderWildFestivalMarch2024.pdf