Council proposes five-month closure of Tralee road to build new bridge

Kerry County Council is proposing to close a road in Tralee for five months.

The council intends to close 1.2km of the L6511 from the R878 Forge Cross roundabout in Oakpark, to the junction with the R556 Tralee to Abbeydorney road in Listellick.

The road would be closed from Monday May 16th to Monday 17th October, and will facilitate the construction of a new road bridge over the Big River as part of the Tralee Northern Relief Road project.

Kerry County Council says it’s necessary for construction works and public safety, but local and emergency access will be maintained throughout and diversions will be clearly signposted.

People can lodge objections in writing or by email until 4pm tomorrow, Monday April 25th.