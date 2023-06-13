Advertisement
Council plans major community sports development for Killarney

Jun 13, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Council plans major community sports development for Killarney
Kerry County Council is proposing to develop a new sports facility and associated works in Killarney.

The proposed works at Derreen will include the construction of a single-storey community sports hall, an outdoor playground and parking.

The community hall will incorporate two basketball courts, a multi-functional room, a gym, changing facilities and much more.

The facility will benefit the Kerry Stars Special Olympics Club, St Paul’s Basketball Club and Killarney Judo Club.

The proposed works is currently open for public consultation and people can make observations to Kerry County Council up until Wednesday July 12th.

The proposed works will include the following:

  • Construction of a single-storey building accommodating a double basketball hall.
  • Multi-functional room, changing rooms, toilets, a gym and storage rooms.
  • An outdoor playground.
  • All associated site works including parking.
  • Roadway improvements including the widening and provision of a raised crossing to a section of the public access road

https://www.kerrycoco.ie/part-8-development-of-a-sports-facility-and-associated-works-at-derreen-killarney/

