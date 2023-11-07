Council orders removal of temporary dwellings parked in Tralee estate

Kerry County Council has ordered the removal of temporary dwellings parked in a Tralee estate for several months.

The local authority issued an enforcement notice on November 3rd, requiring the removal of these caravans/mobile homes within two weeks.

The issue was raised at the September Tralee Municipal District meeting, with councillors saying local residents weren’t happy about having to listen to a generator all night long.

The council said at the time it was trying to resolve the situation, but has now confirmed the issuing of an enforcement notice requiring the mobile homes to be removed within two weeks.