Council meeting hears prevention of Waterville’s coastal erosion going to be expensive

Waterville’s coastal erosion battle is going to be expensive, that’s according to IRD Waterville.

The development company recently gave a presentation to councillors of the Kenmare Municipal District that outlined the steps needed to prevent further damage along the coast line.

The presentation, delivered by engineer Dr Michael O’Shea, detailed Waterville’s long recorded history of erosion and data of waves, currents and winds.

He explained that there’s ‘cross-shore transport’ in Waterville, meaning all sand that comes in is taken back out again.

Dr O’Shea suggests an off-shore breakwater is needed to protect the promenade.

He told the meeting these measures are expensive; adding the further out to sea they’re installed the costlier the project becomes.