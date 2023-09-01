Advertisement
Council may alter Listowel junction converted from roundabout to traffic lights

Sep 1, 2023 17:44 By radiokerrynews
Council may alter Listowel junction converted from roundabout to traffic lights
Green traffic light
Changes will be made if needed to a junction in Listowel that was converted from a roundabout to traffic lights.

The roundabout connecting the John B Keane Road, William Street, and Clieveragh Road, was altered to a traffic lights system over two weeks ago, causing outrage among many motorists.

 

Listowel Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly claims this junction connecting the John B Keane Road, William Street, and the Clieveragh or Ballylongford Road in Listowel was changed from a roundabout to traffic lights without consultation or informing the public.

He says he’s received a huge volume of complaints from members of the public, many who have issues turning right from the John B Keane Road onto the Clieveragh Road.

He says, however, he’s been informed by the council that yellow boxes are to be put in on Monday on parts of the junction; along with two lanes to allow right turning.

Kerry County Council says the design team is continuing to monitor the phasing and usage of the traffic  lights, and changes will be made as required.

It notes that as the bypass is still being developed and no new sections of it have actually opened, there are still unavoidable delays in Listowel.

The council adds that it appreciates the patience and cooperation of motorists while this scheme is completed.

Clieveragh Road roundabout.
Photo: Google Maps

 

 

