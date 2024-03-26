Advertisement
Council liaising with Fáilte Ireland on re-introduction of Slea Head drive traffic system

Mar 26, 2024 17:47 By radiokerrynews
Council liaising with Fáilte Ireland on re-introduction of Slea Head drive traffic system
Kerry County Council is examining the re-introduction of a one-way traffic system on a popular West Kerry drive.

The council, in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland, trialled the clockwise traffic management system on Slea Head last August.

Fine Gael councillor, Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald, sought an update at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

The council says it’s liaising with the tourism body regarding the re-introduction of the system over the peak summer months this year.

It says additional signage for the route has been tendered, with an aim to installing these for the season, pending funding.

