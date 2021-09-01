Council issues 45 warning letters to homeowners using properties for short-term letting

The council has issued 45 warning letters in relation to homeowners using properties for short-term letting.

This comes at a time when rent increases in the county have hit an all-time high, along with an article which claims there are 20 short-term lets available in Killarney for every one property available to rent long-term.

The Business Post tracked the number of listings on property website Daft.ie and short-term letting platforms, such as Airbnb, in Killarney, finding that for one long-term rental, there were 20 short-term rentals available.

Short-term is the letting of all or part of a house or apartment for a period not exceeding 14 days.

Kerry County Council says where a person owns a property in a rent pressure zone - such as Killarney - which is not their principal private residence and intends to let it for short-term letting purposes, they are required to apply for a change of use planning permission.

This is unless the property already has specific permission, allowing it to be used for tourism or short-term letting purposes.

The council was allocated funding by the government to implement and enforce short-term letting provisions.

It says all active platforms are being looked at to find where properties are available for short-term letting in the county.

So far, 45 warning letters have been issued in relation to the use of properties for short-term letting purposes.