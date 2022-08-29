Council hopes to start works on closed East Kerry road within fortnight

Kerry County Council is hoping to start works within the next fortnight on a road that’s been closed in East Kerry.

The council closed the section of road from Toorenamult Cross to Knockrower South Cross in Gneeveguilla following the partial collapse of a culvert.

Diversions are in place.

The works will entail the replacement of the culvert.

The council says it’s in discussions with Inland Fisheries Ireland as the works will involve a waterway.

There’s no reopening date yet for the road.

http://docstore.kerrycoco.ie/KCCWebsite/roads/closures/tooreenclosure.pdf