Council hopes to acquire lands for Cockleshell to Spa greenway by summer

Feb 15, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council hopes to acquire the lands for a greenway at Cockleshell in Tralee in the next six months.

Labour councillor Terry O’Brien sought an update on the 2.2km project from Cockleshell to the Spa at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

The council said approval was granted for the scheme last year, and valuers have been appointed to complete the land acquisition.

Kerry County Council says this land acquisition process is underway, and it’s hoped the land will be acquired in the first or second quarters of the year.

The council says when it owns the lands for this greenway, it will seek approval from Transport Infrastructure Ireland to begin construction.

