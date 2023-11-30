Council grants permission for construction of 235 new homes in Tralee

Kerry County Council has granted permission for the construction of 235 new homes in Tralee.

Ned O’Shea Construction applied for planning for the €70 million development at Lisloose, on a 9.2 hectare site adjoining the Bracker O’Regan Road.

The planning application received submissions from local residents, and residents’ associations, which outlined their concerns with the development.

The proposed 235 homes are broken down into 76 one-bedroom apartments, 30 two-bedroom apartments, 38 two-bedroom houses, 83 three-bedroom houses, and eight four-bedroom houses.

In addition, a childcare facility and a small commercial unit are proposed, as well as space for 372 car spaces, and 349 cycle spaces.

Identical submissions by residents’ associations from The Grove, Quarryvale, and Sunday’s Well housing estates, highlighted concerns at the scale of the development.

The associations said the four-storey buildings will be on a hill overlooking the town, and will dominate the skyline of Tralee.

Concerns were also raised at the impact of increased traffic and accessibility to town, with the traffic survey conducted during the summer holidays of the nearby schools.

Another nearby resident noted this would have a significant impact on his home and business during and after construction, and a significant impact on biodiversity.

Kerry County Council granted permission for the development subject to 32 conditions, including that the company contribute financially to improving active travel infrastructure in the area.

The company must also not proceed with parts of the development until a revised traffic and transport assessment is submitted to the council; the local authority states baseline for this data should be gathered on a day all nearby schools are operating as normal.

The company must also engage with the council on any suitable measures at the junction with the Bracker O’Regan Road, which will include a controlled crossing point for pedestrians and cyclists.

The planning authority also says the company must appoint a full-time environmental manager for the demolition, construction, and development phases.

The company also must implement environmental mitigation measures, including constructing an artificial badger sett, retention of some vegetation, and incorporating nesting blocks for swifts into the buildings.

The decision to grant permission may yet be appealed to An Bórd Pleanála within the statutory four-week window.