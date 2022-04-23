Advertisement
Council extends current County Development Plan for six months

Apr 23, 2022 15:04 By radiokerrynews
The current County Development Plan has been extended for a further six months.

The plan was only due to run until the end of last year, but has been extended because of disruptions faced by the council due to COVID-19.

The Kerry County Development Plan 2015-2021 can now run until November 28th, but the next plan could take effect before then when it’s adopted.

Councillors will meet on Monday and Tuesday this week to discuss the draft County Development Plan 2022-2028.

Director of Economic and Community Development Services with the council, Michael Scannell, told councillors that the new plan could be adopted by July, and would come into law six weeks after.

