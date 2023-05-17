Council examining if works needed to improve access to island in Fenit

Kerry County Council is examining what works need to be carried out to improve access to the island Fenit Lighthouse is located on.

Currently there are tours to the lighthouse supervised by council staff, but councillor Aoife Thornton wants tourism providers to be able to land, and access the grounds, not the actual lighthouse.

Little Samphire Island is a few hundred meters west of Fenit pier, on the north of Tralee Bay, and is home to Fenit Lighthouse.

Advertisement

Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton wants tour operators to be able to access to grounds of Little Samphire Island, not the building housing Fenit Lighthouse.

There are currently some tours to the lighthouse on the island, but these are supervised by council staff.

Advertisement

Councillor Thornton says access has been sought by other tourism providers since 2014.

She believes a proper licencing process for access to the island outside of the lighthouse should be put in place, as businesses offering tours would benefit from this.

She believes no cost or investment is required for kayaking tours to land there.

Advertisement

Acting Director of Services, Paul Neary says there are some infrequent visits through Fenit Port, which are supervised by council staff.

He says to allow access to independent tourism providers, the island would have to be assessed from a health and safety point of view, and this is currently taking place.

He notes there may be some improvements required, such as barriers and protection from fall from the pier to the grassed area, but these would require funding.

Advertisement

Council Chief Executive, Moira Murrell says the council recognises the potential of the island, but costs for any work need to be identified, as does a funding stream, but it should first become part of a tourism strategy and plan.

Councillor Aoife Thornton says she greatly welcomes the encouraging response, and asked that support for this continues.