Council due to decide next month on Listowel housing development

Kerry County Council is due to make a decision next month on plans for a 24-house development in Listowel.

John and Kay Sayers have submitted further information and revised plans after they were requested by the council.

The original plans relate to outline permission for 29 detached houses – 25 two-storey and four single-storey – on lands at Ashfield, Greenville Road, Listowel.

The application also includes planning permission to construct access roads, footpaths, and associated services.

The revised plans relate to a change in the road layout, and reducing the number of houses to 24; a decision is expected to be made by February 14th.