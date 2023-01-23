Advertisement
News

Council due to decide next month on Listowel housing development

Jan 23, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Council due to decide next month on Listowel housing development Council due to decide next month on Listowel housing development
Share this article

Kerry County Council is due to make a decision next month on plans for a 24-house development in Listowel.

John and Kay Sayers have submitted further information and revised plans after they were requested by the council.

The original plans relate to outline permission for 29 detached houses – 25 two-storey and four single-storey – on lands at Ashfield, Greenville Road, Listowel.

Advertisement

The application also includes planning permission to construct access roads, footpaths, and associated services.

The revised plans relate to a change in the road layout, and reducing the number of houses to 24; a decision is expected to be made by February 14th.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus