The Director of Services for Roads, Transportation and the Marine in Kerry County Council is to retire.

Charlie O’Sullivan, who is also Deputy Chief Executive, started working in the local authority in 2001.

Announcing the news at a recent meeting of the council, Mayor Jimmy Moloney thanked Mr O’Sullivan for his years of service.

Advertisement

In an emotional address to the chamber, Mr O’Sullivan said he got a lot out of his post and thanked his staff for sticking with him through