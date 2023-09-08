Advertisement
Sep 8, 2023 17:47 By radiokerrynews
Council currently considering compulsory purchase order for 14 vacant or derelict properties
14 vacant or derelict properties are currently being considered for a compulsory purchase order by Kerry County Council.

That’s according to figures presented to councillors at the recent Tralee MD meeting, following a question from Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley.

A vacant property is one that has been empty for a substantial period of time, while a derelict property is one that detracts from the area around it because of things like appearance, ruinous structures, and litter.

In response to Cllr Foley’s motion, the council says its Vacant Homes Office, which has been in place for about 12 months, and the derelict sites officer, are reviewing vacancy data collection on properties in Kerry.

The council added 14 properties are currently identified for consideration under the Compulsory Purchase Order Activation Programme, with four of these in the Tralee area.

The council says it’s been engaging with relevant property owners, firstly to make them aware of various schemes currently available to bring vacant properties back into use.

These include the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant, which can provide up to €50,000 to renovate a vacant property.

This also includes the Repair and Lease scheme, whereby the local authority repairs the property and then leases the property for social housing.

 

