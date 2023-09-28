Council criticised for communication around closure of one of Kerry’s busiest roads

Kerry County Council has been criticised its lack of communication with councillors around the closure of one of the busiest roads in the county.

The road between Tralee and Killarney is closed at the railway crossing in Farranfore to facilitate upgrades to the level crossing.

The road closed last Friday morning and is due to reopen at 3pm on Saturday.

Advertisement

The lack of communication between the council and elected members in relation to this closure was raised at the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae says the MD councillors should have been notified by the council so they could have informed businesses and commuters that were going to be impacted by this closure:

Advertisement

Kerry County Council says the intention to close this road was advertised and it then went out to public consultation.

Once all submissions were received, the decision to close the road was advertised by the council.