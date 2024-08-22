Council confirm purchase of additional lands to expand Mid Kerry graveyard

Kerry County Council has purchased additional lands to extend a Mid-Kerry graveyard.

In June 2022, an agreement was made by the council to purchase lands next to Churchtown Burial Ground in Beaufort for extension purposes.

Kerry County Council has confirmed the purchase of the lands at Churchtown Beaufort has been finalised, with the sale closed this afternoon.

A spokesperson for the council says the next stage is to progress to the appointment of a contractor; and it's intended works will commence shortly after this.

In October 2022, the planning process was launched; following statutory processes and public consultation, council management recommended to proceed with the development.

The proposed works at Churchtown graveyard include a burial ground extension, consisting of 1196 burial plots and additional car park spaces.

Cathaoirleach of Kenmare MD, Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill, says many in the area were fearful they’d be buried in graveyards elsewhere in the county due to lack of space at the cemetery.

However, he adds these fears have now been allayed following the councils purchase of the land today.