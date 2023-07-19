Council conducting health and safety reviews of libraries following protests

Health and safety reviews of libraries in the county will be conducted by Kerry County Council.

This follows an incident last Thursday, where five protestors entered Tralee Library during a Pride Week event for children, and began shouting their opposition before Gardaí arrived.

Speaking at the recent full council meeting, CEO Moira Murrell, condemned the action of protestors.

Advertisement

She said what happened in the library was totally inexcusable, and an unacceptable position to put library users, citizens of the county and staff in.

Ms Murrell says the safety and support of library staff is of the highest importance and that a full review is taking place.