Council called on to produce progress report on Killorglin regeneration scheme application

The council is being called on to produce a progress report on the regeneration scheme application for Killorglin town.

Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District Cllr Michael Cahill raised the issue at the recent MD meeting.

The council told councillor Cahill it’s submitted a comprehensive application for €1m of RRDF Category 2 design and development funding; it says the progression of the project is subject to departmental approval of the funding request.

Advertisement

Cllr Cahill says it’s important no stone is left unturned to ensure the application is successful.

He praised members of Killorglin Chamber Alliance and Kerry County Council for their work preparing this application.