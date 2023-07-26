Advertisement
Council called on to erect signage at Fenit Pier to educate on rare fish

Jul 26, 2023 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Bay Angling Club is asking Kerry County Council to erect signage at Fenit Pier to educate people on a rare fish that's under threat.

Secretary of Tralee Bay Angling Club Chris O'Sullivan says his group has received reports of undulate rays being killed by anglers fishing in the pier.

The undulate is a rare species of ray and it's believed that the fish in Tralee Bay may form their own unique sub-species.

Mr O’Sullivan believes it's a lack of knowledge that's leading to these fish being killed.

He feels signs showing images and giving information of this rare fish would help to educate people:

