Council called on not to completely close main artery with Cork for repairs

Kerry County Council is being called on not to completely close a main artery with Cork for repair works.

It’s proposing to shut the N71 Kenmare Glengarriff Road between Molly Gallivan’s Visitor Centre, Bonane and the Caha Tunnel for 10 weeks.

Kerry County Council says the closure of the N71 between Molly Gallivan’s Visitor Centre, Bonane and the Caha Tunnel is to facilitate repairs and maintenance to the Caha Tunnel.

Advertisement

The local authority is planning to carry out the work between October 5th and December 14th.

This would result in motorists having to divert via Kilgarvan or the Healy Pass.

Local Independent Cllr Dan McCarthy feels the closure would put a lot of people out, including those travelling between Kenmare and Glengarriff for work or to the mart.

Advertisement

He understands repairs are necessary, but suggests they’re carried out at night with the road remaining open during the day, and that they don’t start until the New Year.

The plans are available to view on www.kerrycoco.ie and people can make objections about the proposed closure up until August 24th.

Objections can be made in writing to the Administrative Officer, Kerry National Roads Office, Kerry County Council, The Island Centre, Castleisland, Co Kerry or email to [email protected]