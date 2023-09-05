Council aware of 31 current valid eviction notices in Tralee area

Kerry County Council is currently aware of 31 valid eviction notices in the Tralee area.

That’s according to figures provided to councillors at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

The figures were given in response to a question from Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris.

Notices to Quit, or NTQs, are served on tenants by landlords to evict them from their rented property.

A lawful eviction means the notice must be deemed valid, and this requires the landlord to copy the notice to the Residential Tenancies Board, while giving the tenant sufficient notice, as defined in legislation.

In response to Cllr Ferris’ motion at the recent MD meeting, the council says it’s currently aware of 31 validated NTQs in the Tralee MD, but the situation and figures are very fluid.

It says three properties have offers accepted under the tenant-in-situ scheme, whereby housing agencies or local authorities can purchase properties where the landlord wants to sell.

The council says a further two properties are being assessed for this scheme, while seven more were assessed and deemed unsuitable to proceed with.

The council says housing solutions have been identified for a further 12 properties which are the subject of NTQs.

Kerry County Council also says its housing investigation officers and homeless services team continue to work with families and individuals in identifying and sourcing housing solutions for those who find themselves in such situations.

The council added while the ending of the eviction moratorium earlier this year has seen an increase in activity levels for its housing department, the current approach is managing the needs in this area.