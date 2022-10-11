Council assessing feedback on Slea Head drive one-way traffic system

Feedback on a one-way traffic system around a popular West Kerry drive is currently being assessed.

Kerry County Council, in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland, trialled the clockwise traffic management system on the Slea Head drive throughout August.

The council says it’s intended the outcomes and feedback from the trial will form future considerations for traffic management in the area.

Advertisement

Fine Gael councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald sought an update at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting; the council says it’ll inform councillors of the next steps following the assessment.