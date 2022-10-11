Advertisement
Council assessing feedback on Slea Head drive one-way traffic system

Oct 11, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
The Slea Head Drive, west of Dingle, on Kerry's Wild Atlantic Way
Feedback on a one-way traffic system around a popular West Kerry drive is currently being assessed.

Kerry County Council, in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland, trialled the clockwise traffic management system on the Slea Head drive throughout August.

The council says it’s intended the outcomes and feedback from the trial will form future considerations for traffic management in the area.

Fine Gael councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald sought an update at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting; the council says it’ll inform councillors of the next steps following the assessment.

