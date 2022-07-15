Advertisement
News

Council asking people to take care in the water and park responsibly at beaches

Jul 15, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Council asking people to take care in the water and park responsibly at beaches Council asking people to take care in the water and park responsibly at beaches
Share this article

Kerry County Council is reiterating this point and is asking people to park appropriately at our beaches during the upcoming period of warm weather.

Director of Services, John Breen is calling on beachgoers to be mindful when parking their vehicle, and leave space clear for emergency services.

He’s also appealing to members of the public to take particular care in the water, after a teenage boy in Dublin a man in his 40s in Clare both drowned this week.

Advertisement

 

John Breen of Kerry County Council is also encouraging people to be cognisant of the dangers of high temperatures and extremely sunny conditions.

Advertisement

He’s asking members of the public to reach out to older and vulnerable neighbours and relatives, and to be conscious of the impact of extreme heat on pets.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus