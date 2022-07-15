Council asking people to take care in the water and park responsibly at beaches

Kerry County Council is reiterating this point and is asking people to park appropriately at our beaches during the upcoming period of warm weather.

Director of Services, John Breen is calling on beachgoers to be mindful when parking their vehicle, and leave space clear for emergency services.

He’s also appealing to members of the public to take particular care in the water, after a teenage boy in Dublin a man in his 40s in Clare both drowned this week.

John Breen of Kerry County Council is also encouraging people to be cognisant of the dangers of high temperatures and extremely sunny conditions.

He’s asking members of the public to reach out to older and vulnerable neighbours and relatives, and to be conscious of the impact of extreme heat on pets.