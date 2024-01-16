Advertisement
Council asked to prioritise New Street as location for multi-storey car park in Killarney

Jan 16, 2024 08:04 By radiokerrynews
Council asked to prioritise New Street as location for multi-storey car park in Killarney
Kerry County Council is examining carparks in Killarney to assess the suitability for a multi storey car park.

The information was provided at the recent Municipal District meeting, in response to a motion from Independent councillor, Niall Botty O’Callaghan.

 

Cllr O’Callaghan asked the council to prioritise the bottom car park on New Street, as the possible location for a multi-storey in Killarney.

He said surveys have previously been conducted by the council, which always reverted back to this prime location.

In response, Kerry County Council said the assessment will be considered in the context of the overall car parking strategy for parking provision in the town.

The motion was seconded by Labour councillor, Marie Moloney; who said she is still waiting for a copy of the feasibility study - which is being carried out - to be produced.

 

