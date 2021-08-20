Council again advising of potential water quality issues at six Kerry beaches

Kerry County Council is again advising of potential water quality issues at a number of beaches due to rain.

Heavy rainfall can lead to run-off from farmland entering the sea and impacting water quality.

It’s protocol that prior-warning notices, advising of potential water quality issues are erected; these don’t advise against or prohibit bathing.

Advertisement

The signs are being put in place at six Kerry beach: Ballybunnion North, Ballybunnion South, Castlegregory, Kells, White Strand (Caherciveen) and Inny Strand (Waterville).

The warning is effective from today, up until bathing water samples are taken next week, and results are clear.