MTU to get €85,000 additional funding to provide financial assistance to students

MTU is to receive additional funding of € 85,000 to provide financial assistance to students who need it.

The funds are part of cost of education package which was announced to assist third-level students with the cost of living.

The package which was announced by Minister Simon Harris yesterday will see eligible students receive an increase in maintenance grants.

It will also see an increase of €3000 for PhD students and the re-introduction of maintenance grants for eligible post-graduates.

The €85,000 for the MTU will be directed to students who may need it through the student assistance fund.

The funds are to assist students in need of help with either their temporary or ongoing financial difficulties and can be used towards rent, childcare, transport and class materials.

Any students interested in participating in the scheme can contact their college’s access office.