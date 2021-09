Corrib Oil, one of Ireland's leading service station and oil distribution providers, has entered an agreement to acquire Kerry's H2 Group.

The deal will see Corrib Oil acquire 13 retail sites across the south and east of Ireland, expanding the Corrib Retail footprint to 33 stores in total.

The new sites are located in Listowel, Kildare, Limerick, Tipperary, Dublin, Laois, Offaly and Cork.

Corrib Oil employs over 1,000 people in Ireland.